Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.25 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $245.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

