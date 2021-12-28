Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.99 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 192,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,750. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

