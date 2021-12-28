Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,382 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 272,718 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PACW stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

