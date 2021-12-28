Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,994 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $52,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

