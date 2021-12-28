Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 289,696 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $51,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

