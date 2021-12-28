VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $24.82 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and $129,422.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

