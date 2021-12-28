Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger Buys 2,417 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

VINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

