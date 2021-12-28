Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,249 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

