Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.76 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -606.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.