Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $235,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

