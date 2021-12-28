Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $438.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

