Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

