Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

PAWZ opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $84.24.

