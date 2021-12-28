Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

