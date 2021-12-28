Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

