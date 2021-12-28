Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

VNO opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

