Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of IDE opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

