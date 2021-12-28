W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.41

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 8880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

