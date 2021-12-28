Wade G W & Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $643.82 and a 200-day moving average of $585.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

