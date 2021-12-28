Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.