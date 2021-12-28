Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

