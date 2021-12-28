Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

