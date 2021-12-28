Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

