Wade G W & Inc. Sells 76 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower stock opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average of $277.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

