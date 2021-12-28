Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $259.40 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day moving average of $265.37. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.