Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 22,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 180,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $405.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.89. The company has a market capitalization of $422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

