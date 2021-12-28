Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.