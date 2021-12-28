Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

