Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 185,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

