Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

