WebDollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $110,631.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $110,631.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00087880 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

