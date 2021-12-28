Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 512,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

