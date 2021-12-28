Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE: AQN):

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peters & Co.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

12/15/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.31. 253,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,670. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of C$17.16 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

