Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

