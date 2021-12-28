Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 29,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

