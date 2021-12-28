Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0174 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

