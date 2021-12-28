William B. Haines Sells 117,811 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 11,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

BSVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank7 by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Bank7 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.