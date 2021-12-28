WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $538,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

