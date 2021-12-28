WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 27,690 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Immersion were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Immersion by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immersion by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

