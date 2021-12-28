WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 870 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $399.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

