WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NPTN opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

