WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,072 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.