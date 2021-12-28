WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

