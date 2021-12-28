WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 110,255 shares.The stock last traded at $80.66 and had previously closed at $80.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 302,680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $6,085,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,354,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.