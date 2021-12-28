WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,764 shares.The stock last traded at $50.76 and had previously closed at $50.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

