WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,764 shares.The stock last traded at $50.76 and had previously closed at $50.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.