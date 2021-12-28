WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

WNS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

