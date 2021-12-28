WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
WNS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
