World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

