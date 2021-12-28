Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE XBC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. The company had a trading volume of 406,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$384.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

