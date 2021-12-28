Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

NYSE:YSG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $813.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

