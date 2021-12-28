Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

